According to Wu Blockchain: Mempool, a platform that provides information about Bitcoin transactions and fees, has reported that the Bitcoin network is currently experiencing a high transaction volume, with over 560k transactions waiting to be confirmed. The situation has led to a memory usage of over 300 MB and has reached 1GB, and transaction fees have momentarily surpassed 20 sat/vB.

The backlog of unconfirmed transactions is believed to be linked to the hype surrounding sats minting, which has generated significant demand and interest among users. Initially launched by the company behind the Fold app, sats minting enables users to earn small amounts of Bitcoin while shopping online with participating merchants.