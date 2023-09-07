Binance has recently released the 10th proof of reserves, providing an overview of cryptocurrency assets held by the exchange. The report shows that user's Bitcoin (BTC) assets deposit amount approximately stood at 588k, while the Ethereum (ETH) deposit saw a decrease of 4.3% from the previous time, reaching about 3.89 million. Meanwhile, the user's holdings of Tether (USDT) increased by 1% from the previous report to 15.44 billion.

The release of the proof of reserves report is a standard practice in the cryptocurrency industry, intended to provide transparency and boost user confidence. It is an audit process undertaken by exchanges to ensure that they have sufficient reserve funds to cover customers' digital assets.

The report also revealed that Binance is storing 4.71 million ETH tokens in cold wallets, while the users hold 1.18 million ETH tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. As for the BTC holdings, Binance stores 276,215 BTC, with the users holding 311,821 BTC deposits. Furthermore, the Tether holdings of the exchange reached 13.6 billion, while the users held 1.86 billion Tether tokens on the Binance Smart Chain.

Binance continues to prioritize the security of its customers' assets, and the release of the reserves report reaffirms its commitment towards that end.

