The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,373 and $26,040 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,759, up by 0.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PERP, FLUX, and WLD, up by 27%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1633.94 (+0.21%)

  • BNB: $215.7 (+0.47%)

  • XRP: $0.4984 (-0.46%)

  • ADA: $0.2552 (-0.31%)

  • DOGE: $0.06323 (-1.13%)

  • SOL: $19.56 (-1.01%)

  • TRX: $0.07893 (+1.70%)

  • MATIC: $0.5593 (+0.58%)

  • DOT: $4.256 (+0.40%)

  • LTC: $63.18 (+0.32%)

Top gainers on Binance: