The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,373 and $26,040 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,759, up by 0.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PERP, FLUX, and WLD, up by 27%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin Network Congested with Over 560K Unconfirmed Transactions
FASB Introduces Fair-Value Accounting for Crypto Assets in the US
ARK Invest and 21Shares File for First Spot Ether ETF in the US
Hong Kong Enters Second Phase of Digital Yuan Technical Testing, Expands to More Banks
Moody's Sees Blockchain and AI as Key Drivers in Financial Market Transformation
Tornado Cash Co-Founder Roman Storm Pleads Not Guilty to Money Laundering Charges
Smart Money Investors Rapidly Trade Meme Coins for Quick Profits, Scopescan's Data Reveals
Shibburn: SHIB Value Surge Fueled by Demand, Not Buterin's Token Burn
US Court Freezes Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky's Assets Amid Criminal Case
Market movers:
ETH: $1633.94 (+0.21%)
BNB: $215.7 (+0.47%)
XRP: $0.4984 (-0.46%)
ADA: $0.2552 (-0.31%)
DOGE: $0.06323 (-1.13%)
SOL: $19.56 (-1.01%)
TRX: $0.07893 (+1.70%)
MATIC: $0.5593 (+0.58%)
DOT: $4.256 (+0.40%)
LTC: $63.18 (+0.32%)