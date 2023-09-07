Binance has announced the opening of the refund claims process for victims of the fraudulent XIRTAM project. In May 2023, the XIRTAM project scammed a significant number of investors before depositing approximately 1,909 Ether (ETH) into a Binance.com account. Binance swiftly froze the account and funds, effectively safeguarding the assets from further exploitation.

Since then, Binance's security team has been working tirelessly to analyze the project’s activities and identify victims to facilitate a refund of the frozen funds. As a gesture of goodwill, Binance has now begun the recovery process for over 1,750 victim addresses.

Eligible users who participated in an official XIRTAM token sale, either public or private, can now claim their refund by following specific refund claim guides provided by Binance, available in both English and Chinese. Only token sale investors will be considered, as the project team obtained the 1,909 ETH from this particular source.

Users who purchased XIRTAM tokens on the secondary market or via a third-party are not guaranteed a refund, as Binance does not hold the funds associated with those transactions.

If an eligible user is not indicated for a refund after following the guide, Binance may still be reviewing their activity. Binance reserves the right to determine the refund process, criteria, and eligibility, as well as the potential refund amount. The company shall not be held responsible for any claim, loss, or matter arising from XIRTAM's actions or any action or inaction taken in relation to this refund exercise.



