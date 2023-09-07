Binance has announced the successful integration of Ethereum (ETH) on the zkSync Era network, allowing for the opening of deposits and withdrawals for Ethereum (ETH) tokens. The integration represents a significant milestone for the Ethereum community and serves to strengthen Binance's position in the blockchain ecosystem.

Investors can find their allocated Ethereum (ETH) deposit address on the zkSync Era network by accessing the Deposit Crypto page. Additionally, the Ethereum (ETH) smart contract address on the zkSync Era network is available on Binance's official website.

The zkSync Era network is an open-source, trustless, and scalable Layer-2 solution for Ethereum blockchain. It leverages zero-knowledge proofs to maintain data integrity while enabling fast, low-cost, and efficient transactions.

Binance's integration of Ethereum (ETH) on the zkSync Era network offers faster and more seamless transactions at reduced fees for its users. Hence, Binance users can enjoy the benefits of faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and an improved user experience while carrying out transactions for Ethereum (ETH).