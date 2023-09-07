Binance has declared the victors of the BNB Chain Ecosystem Catalyst Awards, recognizing their significant contributions towards shaping the future of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. The awards acknowledge the winning participants' hard work, dedication, creativity, and vision in promoting and improving the BNB Chain ecosystem.

In the first segment, the Decentralize Finance category, PancakeSwap, Mav Protocol, Izumi Finance, Helio Money, and AlpacaFinance emerged as winners, demonstrating their outstanding work in developing open and accessible financial systems.

In the second segment, which focused on gaming, NFT, and the metaverse, SecondLifeReal, Element Market, BurgerCitiesBar, Playbuxco, and MetaMerge_xyz were declared as the winners. These participants showcased great creativity and innovation within the blockchain gaming industry.

The Infrastructure segment featured PolyhedraZK, LayerZero Labs, Galxe, Bscscan, and CyberConnectHQ as the winning participants, who were sharply focused on providing strong infrastructure solutions and improving the Binance Smart Chain's efficiency.

The Innovation Excellence segment, the final category, recognized Dmailofficial, HookedProtocol, MathVerseNFT, Chain_GPT, and DexCheck_io for their outstanding contributions towards innovating and exploring new ideas and trends.

The Binance Smart Chain's ecosystem continues on an upward trend, thanks to the contributions and development efforts of its community members. As it continues to grow, Binance will undoubtedly acknowledge the work of those who have contributed to its success. The winners and finalists will further inspire the blockchain community to push boundaries and achieve a brighter future for the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.



