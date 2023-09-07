According to CoinDesk: Based on a report by Coalition Greenwich and Amberdata, depressed crypto markets and regulatory risks have not dampened asset managers' interest in digital assets. Almost half of the 60 buy-side professionals surveyed from U.S. and European-based asset managers and hedge funds are actively managing digital assets.

Despite the hazy regulatory environment, most asset managers remain optimistic about future growth in digital assets. Over 40% estimate a compound annual growth rate of at least 11% in assets under management over the next five years, and about 20% predict growth rates of 20% or more. A quarter of the firms have a specific digital asset strategy, with another 13% planning to unveil one in the next two years.

Asset managers are also optimistic about the US as a crypto destination and expect a reasonable regulatory framework for the industry. They also anticipate centralized exchanges to grow over the next five years despite recent collapses, such as Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. The report highlights that asset managers are bullish on use cases like crypto portfolios, investment products, and tokenization of financial instruments.