According to Cointelegrah: Blockchain-based IP ownership network Story Protocol has closed a $54 million funding round on September 7, featuring investments from Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and others. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to help content creators manage and monetize their content, addressing the issue of fake content generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Story Protocol aims to serve as an IP ownership repository for various content types, such as text, images, and audio.

As artists register with the protocol, they can use connected services to sell licensing rights for different uses. Co-founder Seung-Yoon Lee predicts that the volume of remixed content via generative AI will significantly increase within the next couple of years. He believes that blockchain technology offers the perfect solution for transparent provenance tracking and fair attribution.

The funding round, led by a16z, will support the platform's launch in the first half of 2024. Other backers include Hashed, Endeavor, TPG Capital founder David Bonderman, and Samsung Next. The entertainment industry has been battling against deep fakes and copyright-infringing content created by generative AI, with companies like Universal Music Group (UMG) and Google in negotiations to handle these issues more effectively.

