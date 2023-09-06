According to Cointelegraph: Under India's Group of 20 (G20) presidency, active discussions regarding the establishment of a global framework for cryptocurrencies are ongoing, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for global collaboration among G20 member states in formulating crypto regulations on August 28, emphasizing that emerging technologies should be accompanied by a globally adhered set of regulations and framework.

Sitharaman confirmed at the Global Fintech Fest on September 5 that G20 members are working towards this vision, calling cryptocurrencies both a "threat and an opportunity." She underscored the importance of global cooperation in building a responsible financial ecosystem that can effectively regulate cryptocurrencies on a worldwide scale.

Since India took over the G20 presidency in Q4 2022, the country has consistently emphasized the need for global collaboration in financial security and stability. The finance minister confirmed active discussions on the highly anticipated crypto regulations, involving content-rich papers from institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Financial Stability Board (FSB), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

India's growing interest in blockchain and crypto technology is further evidenced by a recent job posting from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The NPCI, an initiative led by the Reserve Bank of India and 247 Indian banking companies, is seeking to hire a head of blockchain to identify and implement blockchain-driven solutions.



