According to Cointelegraph: The United States Attorney's Office has filed an affirmation of the denial of bail for former FTX CEO Sam "SBF" Bankman-Fried, claiming his appeal against bail revocation is "meritless" with potential attempts at witness tampering. Prosecutors argued that no release conditions would assure witness safety due to Bankman-Fried's continued evasion of pre-trial release conditions.

In January, prosecutors discovered the first instance of attempted witness tampering when Bankman-Fried contacted the then-General Counsel of FTX.US, a potential trial witness. The second instance occurred in July 2023 when Bankman-Fried was found to have leaked private journal messages of Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda and SBF's associate.

On August 11, Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan of the District Court for the Southern District of New York revoked SBF's bail after prosecutors made an appeal based on his multiple bail condition violations and attempts to influence witnesses. Bankman-Fried's lawyers argued on August 28 that their client was within his right to talk to the press about Ellison, citing First Amendment protection. However, prosecutors reaffirmed that Judge Kaplan considered SBF's First Amendment rights in his ruling, noting that communication intending to influence or intimidate a witness is a crime regardless of these rights.

Prosecutors made two key arguments against Bankman-Fried's appeal, citing probable cause for attempted witness tampering in both instances. The defendants did not dispute the ruling concerning Bankman-Fried's attempted tampering with the former FTX.US counsel.

