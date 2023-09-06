According to Cointelegraph: Anatoly Aksakov, head of Russia's parliamentary financial committee and prominent Bitcoin skeptic, has forecasted that the traditional banking system will "fade away" as the digital ruble and blockchain technology gain prominence. During a meeting at the AIF Media Forum, Aksakov discussed the potential diminishing role of private banks, stating they would need to find new ways to participate in the digital financial asset infrastructure.

The Bank of Russia has currently set a daily limit of 200,000 rubles (approximately $2,000) on digital ruble usage. Aksakov cited the banking system's separation from money as one reason for this limit, as people from banks would need to transition to the central bank's system. As Russia proceeds with its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) rollout, local banks have expressed growing concerns about the potential ramifications of the digital ruble.

Recently, the Association of Russian Banks requested that the Bank of Russia clarify whether it would compensate creditors for providing access to the digital ruble platform. The organization also urged the central bank to prohibit forcing citizens to open a digital ruble account. Amid the increasing adoption of CBDCs and blockchain technology worldwide, other central banks, such as Colombia's, have recommended implementing limits on CBDC holdings and spending to help commercial banks maintain their role as value storage service providers.



