The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.83% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,625 and $25,915 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,735, up by 0.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PERP, FORTH, and UNFI, up by 38%, 25%, and 18%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1630.55 (+0.23%)

  • BNB: $214.7 (-0.09%)

  • XRP: $0.5008 (-0.56%)

  • DOGE: $0.06394 (-0.02%)

  • ADA: $0.256 (-0.12%)

  • SOL: $19.75 (+1.80%)

  • TRX: $0.07762 (+0.27%)

  • DOT: $4.239 (-0.47%)

  • MATIC: $0.556 (-0.30%)

  • LTC: $62.97 (+0.25%)

