The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.83% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,625 and $25,915 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,735, up by 0.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PERP, FORTH, and UNFI, up by 38%, 25%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Binance Completes USDC Integration on Optimism Network, Opens Deposits
Digital Ruble and Blockchain Adoption May Gradually Displace Traditional Banks, Predicts Russian Lawmaker
India G20 Presidency Confirms Active Discussions on Establishing Global Crypto Framework
FDUSD Market Cap Grows 51% in 30 Days, Becomes Ninth-Largest USD Stablecoin
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's Appeal Against Bail Revocation Deemed 'Meritless' by Prosecutors
Nima Capital Accused of VC Rug Pull, Dumps 9M SYN Tokens and Goes Dark, Leaving SNY Price to Plummet
Decentralized NFT Market Maker FloorDAO Loses 40 ETH in Attack
Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Financial Group Collaborate to Develop Digital Currency for Inter-Company Payments
Market movers:
ETH: $1630.55 (+0.23%)
BNB: $214.7 (-0.09%)
XRP: $0.5008 (-0.56%)
DOGE: $0.06394 (-0.02%)
ADA: $0.256 (-0.12%)
SOL: $19.75 (+1.80%)
TRX: $0.07762 (+0.27%)
DOT: $4.239 (-0.47%)
MATIC: $0.556 (-0.30%)
LTC: $62.97 (+0.25%)
Top gainers on Binance:
PERP/BUSD (+38%)
FORTH/BUSD (+25%)
UNFI/BUSD (+18%)