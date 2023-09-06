Binance has announced the addition of new trading pairs to its platform, further expanding its offering to traders. Starting September 7, 2023, at 08:00 UTC, the exchange will open trading for DOGE/FDUSD, SOL/FDUSD, TOMO/TRY, UNFI/TRY, and XRP/FDUSD pairs.
Binance Expands Trading Pairs, Adds DOGE/FDUSD, SOL/FDUSD, TOMO/TRY, UNFI/TRY, and XRP/FDUSD
2023-09-06 03:06
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
