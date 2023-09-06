Binance has successfully completed the integration of USD Coin (USDC) on the Optimism network, and deposits are now available for users. Withdrawals for USDC will be opened on the Optimism network once sufficient deposits are made, and no further announcement will be provided.

Users can find their assigned USDC deposit address on the Optimism network within the Deposit Crypto page on Binance's website. The USDC smart contract address on the Optimism network is also accessible through the platform.

