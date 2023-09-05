According to Cointelegraph: Solana (SOL) is proving to be "the most loved altcoin amongst investors" as it continues to see steady inflows for the past nine weeks, according to CoinShares' research. Even with other crypto investment products experiencing outflows during the same period, Solana investment products received $26 million in inflows since the start of 2023, outperforming other altcoins, including Ether.

Crypto investment products have mostly seen outflows over the past seven weeks. Source: CoinShares

For the week ending September 1, CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows weekly report highlighted a 90% increase in crypto investment trading volumes above the year-to-date average. Crypto product outflows reduced to $11.2 million, but SOL stood out by attracting $700,000 in weekly inflows, marking a ninth consecutive week of inflows totaling $14.1 million in this timeframe and $26 million year-to-date. As for Bitcoin, it recorded $3.8 million in weekly inflows, while Short BTC, Polygon, and ETH products experienced weekly outflows.

Weekly fund flows show positive inflows to Bitcoin and Solana for the week ending Friday, Sep. 1. Source: CoinShares

Solana's surge in inflows comes amidst favorable developments for its network, including Rune Christensen's proposal to construct a new Solana-based platform and Shopify integrating Solana Pay into its payment options. Solana's performance and reliability have also improved, with only one reported outage in 2023 so far.

SOL’s price since Jan. 1 has traded mostly sideways. Source: Cointelegraph



