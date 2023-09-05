According to The Block: Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded within a narrow range of $25,800 to $26,000. One on-chain metric, the Short Term Holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (STH-SOPR), reveals that current conditions are less favorable for short-term Bitcoin holders due to the digital asset's subdued performance, according to an analyst.

The STH-SOPR dropped from 1 to 0.9809 following the recent decline in price over the last two weeks. This indicator evaluates the profitability of Bitcoin trades involving coins held for less than 155 days.

CryptoQuant Analyst Adam Mourad told The Block that a declining STH-SOPR during a price correction can suggest that many short-term Bitcoin holders might panic-sell their holdings, resulting in a continued drop in prices. This panic-selling behavior can contribute to a self-reinforcing cycle of declining prices, which can further weaken the market's overall performance.

