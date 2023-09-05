According to Cointelegraph: Japan's principal financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has taken the initiative to amend the tax code surrounding digital assets in the country. According to local media reports, the FSA submitted a request on August 31 to free domestic firms from the end-of-the-year “unrealized gains” tax on cryptocurrencies. This move comes in response to long-standing demands from the crypto industry in Japan to revise the national tax regime.

In contrast with legislations in some countries where legal entities pay taxes on crypto assets only after they are sold to fiat, Japanese companies are taxed on a yearly basis. The FSA's proposal has garnered support from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, indicating that the amendment could likely be accepted. The regulator's 16-page document highlights that this reform would "improve the environment for the promotion of Web3 and promote business startups that make use of blockchain technology."

In July, the Japan Blockchain Association (JBA), a non-government group, called on the country's government to make three substantial changes to crypto regulation. Apart from eliminating the unrealized gains tax on corporations holding crypto assets, the JBA also suggested switching from personal crypto asset trading profits taxation to self-assessment separate taxation with a uniform tax rate of 20%. Lastly, the group proposed abolishing income tax on profits generated whenever an individual exchanges crypto assets.

