According to Decrypt: Despite a seemingly quiet week observing just $11.2 million in outflows in the crypto market, CoinShares' latest analysis shows a bustling activity below the surface with a 90% increase in trading volumes above the year-to-date average, totaling $2.8 billion. CoinShares' head of research, James Butterfill, likens the situation to a duck, with calmness on the surface while "swimming like mad" beneath.

Butterfill attributes these numbers to the recent legal and emotional ups and downs in the crypto market, such as Grayscale winning its appeal against the SEC and the regulator's subsequent delay of spot Bitcoin ETF applications. While institutional flows appear low, Butterfill suggests that opinions among investors are polarized, with some seeing the delay as bad news while others perceive it as a buying opportunity.

Bitcoin experienced inflows worth $3.8 million last week, reversing its direction after a negative August. However, most altcoins registered outflows, led by Polygon and Ethereum with $8.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively. As the third quarter draws to a close, traders and investors may anticipate increased activity in the final quarter of the year.

