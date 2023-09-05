According to Cointelegraph: Cybercriminals have recently been exploiting official government websites from India, Nigeria, Egypt, Colombia, Brazil, Vietnam, and other jurisdictions to target Ethereum-based MetaMask users. By redirecting users to fake MetaMask websites through malicious links placed within government-owned website URLs, the scammers deceive victims into granting access to their crypto wallet holdings.

MetaMask scammers use government websites to steal from crypto users. Source: Cointelegraph (via Google)

Cointelegraph's investigation into the matter divulged numerous government-owned websites being used to perpetrate this specific scam. When clicking on rogue links within the URLs, users are led to a fake URL instead of the authentic MetaMask.io address. Although Microsoft Defender, Microsoft's built-in security, warns users about the potential phishing attempt, those who ignore the warning find themselves on a website resembling the official MetaMask site. This striking similarity is one of the main reasons why investors fall prey to the scam.

Microsoft’s warning against the MetaMask phishing websites. Source: Cointelegraph

By tricking users into linking their MetaMask wallets to these fake websites in order to access various platform services, scammers gain full control over the linked wallets' assets. In April, MetaMask denied claims of an exploit that potentially drained over 5,000 Ether but confirmed that the funds were stolen "from various addresses across 11 blockchains." Wallet Guard co-founder Ohm Shah mentioned that the MetaMask team has been researching the issue tirelessly, yet without solid answers to explain the situation.



