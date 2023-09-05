Odaily reports that, according to the official Twitter of CertiK, a significant amount of liquidity from counterfeit Base tokens has been removed. The deployer has allegedly accumulated profits of $544,000 through multiple similar withdrawals of large amounts of liquidity.
Fake Base Token Liquidity Removed, Deployer Accumulates $544,000 in Profits
2023-09-05 05:59
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
