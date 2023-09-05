According to CoinDesk: Despite the global crypto derivatives trading volume experiencing a 12.1% decline to approximately $1.6 trillion, Panama-based Deribit exchange reported a 17% increase in its derivatives market volume, reaching $42 billion in August. The growth in volume, as mentioned in the monthly review shared with CoinDesk, is attributed to options, futures, and perpetual futures segments.

Luuk Strijers, Chief Commercial Officer at Deribit, credits the strong performance of their options segment for the resilience in trading volume. He highlighted that ETH options recorded their highest volumes since March this year, while BTC continued to show strength due to its use as a banking system hedge and the upcoming ETF decision.

Deribit currently controls almost 90% of global crypto options activity. Last month, Bitcoin experienced significant price fluctuations, which led to massive liquidations in futures and options on Deribit and increased hedging demand for call and put options. As a result, Deribit's Bitcoin implied volatility index (BTC DVOL) and the similar ETH-focused gauge surged to 53% and 50%, respectively, indicating renewed demand for options.

In August, more than 5.6 million ether (ETH) option contracts, worth $9 billion at the current ETH market price of $1,624, were traded – the highest single-month tally since March. Additionally, approximately 0.7 million BTC options contracts were exchanged. On Deribit, one options contract corresponds to 1 ETH and 1 BTC.

