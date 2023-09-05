According to Odaily: FloorDAO, a decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) market maker, recently suffered an attack that saw approximately 40 ETH—valued at roughly $65,000—lost, according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring.
Decentralized NFT Market Maker FloorDAO Loses 40 ETH in Attack
2023-09-05 10:00
