Dash Network Hits Milestone with Over 49 Million Transactions and 1.7 Million Wallet Addresses

Tokenview data reveals that the total number of Dash (DASH) transactions has now surpassed 49 million, while the number of currency-holding addresses has reached 1.7 million. The current DASH network computing power stands at 2.21 PH/s, with a mining difficulty of 79.66 M.