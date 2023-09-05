Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 40. The level is Fear.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 40 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Fear” segment. This signifies a high level of pessimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level has remained stable at 40 with no change. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated between 39 and 40 indicating a slightly increasing level of Greed in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).

















































