According to Cointelegraph: Crypto betting platform Stake quickly resumed services, reopening deposits and withdrawals merely five hours after a hack cost them a staggering $41.3 million, according to blockchain security firms' estimates. The online casino confirmed that unauthorized transactions on its ETH/BTC hot wallets occurred on September 4, but reassured users that their funds remained secure.

Stake noted that its Bitcoin, Litecoin, and XRP wallets were not affected by exploit, though it has not yet disclosed the exact cause or the total amount lost. Blockchain security firm Beosin calculated the total loss to be $41.35 million, including losses on Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Smart Chain. All services resumed at 9:28 pm UTC on September 4.