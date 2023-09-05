According to Cointelegraph: The legal industry has significantly benefited from cryptocurrency collapses such as FTX and Celsius, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars for lawyers. Over the past year, fees amounting to at least $700 million have been collected from bankruptcies regarding major crypto firms, according to a report and analysis by The New York Times.

This calculated amount covers the charges related to the crypto bankruptcy cases of five firms—FTX, Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, BlockFi, and Genesis Global—between July 5, 2022, and July 31, 2023. The figure is expected to significantly increase as more cases unfold in the near future, with Sam Bankman Fried's trial coming in October.

Among the bankruptcy cases, the biggest winners are the legal experts involved in the FTX case, who charged a total of $326 million. Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which handles FTX’s bankruptcy, reportedly billed over $110 million in legal fees and $500,000 in expenses.

The costs of these cases are primarily driven by the lack of clear cryptocurrency regulations, which has made them more complex and time-consuming, Andrew Dietderich noted. Kirkland & Ellis, which represents Celsius, Genesis, and Voyager in their bankruptcies, billed $101 million for its work and $2.5 million in expenses, according to The New York Times.

Turnaround management firm Alvarez & Marsal has charged more than $125 million for its services on the FTX, Celsius, and Genesis cases. In January 2023, initial reports highlighted that firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell would profit substantially from their work on crypto bankruptcies, with the firm having more than 150 people working on the FTX case alone, including 30 partners charged at over $2,000 per hour.

In response to concerns over high legal fees, the US bankruptcy court appointed Katherine Stadler as the fee examiner for the FTX case. Stadler reported in June that the FTX team had requested over $200 million in fees since November but deemed the fees reasonable.

Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried’s legal team continues to fight against the US Department of Justice, asking the court on September 1st to deny all recent requests by the authority. As reported by Cointelegraph, one of the DOJ's appeals included banning all of SBF's seven expert witnesses from testifying in court, with some witnesses costing as much as $1,200 per hour to testify.



