According to PeckShieldAlert: A Cream Finance exploiter-labeled address has swapped approximately 500,000 DAI for around 306.58 ETH and transferred the amount to trading platform TradeOgre. The address still holds roughly $6.85 million worth of cryptocurrencies, including approximately 4,163.8 ETH and 104,000 DAI.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Cream Finance Exploiter Swaps 500K DAI for 306.58 ETH, Transfers to TradeOgre
2023-09-05 04:42
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top