According to Bloomberg: The collapse of cryptocurrency prices and bankruptcy of companies like FTX exchange has left many token assets stranded on these failed platforms. Crypto market makers will prioritize risk reduction in the future, a change expected to erode profit margins.

Crypto market liquidity providers Auros, GSR Markets, and Wintermute Trading have emphasized their intent to diversify transactions across more trading platforms in the future. These firms will not store digital assets directly on centralized exchanges; instead, they will use them as collateral to borrow coins and transfer them to the exchange. Collateral will be held by a custodian or prime broker, ensuring that, in the event of an exchange failure, the collateral remains with the custodian or prime broker.

Auros estimates that using intermediaries instead of directly depositing funds on trading platforms and trading with leverage will result in a 20% to 30% drop in profit margins for the market-making industry.



