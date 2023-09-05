According to Cointelegraph: BitMEX co-founder and former CEO Arthur Hayes claims that Bitcoin has been on a bull run for the past six months, and the market is yet to fully respond. In a September 5 keynote speech at Korea Blockchain Week, Hayes shared his belief that Bitcoin's bull run started on March 10, the day Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

That week in March also saw Silvergate Bank go into liquidation and Signature Bank forced to close by New York regulators. In response to these events, the Federal Reserve created the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) to prevent further collapses by offering banking loans in return for posting "qualifying assets" as collateral. Hayes interpreted this move as an admission from the Fed that the structure of the banking system had caused these issues, and "printing more money" was a fix.

Since that time, Bitcoin's price has risen approximately 26%, which Hayes attributes to the initiation of the bull market on March 10. He argued the Fed's actions led traders to consider fixed-supply assets such as Bitcoin. The ex-CEO predicts that it will take another six to 12 months for the broader market to respond. Hayes is optimistic that regardless of whether interest rates are raised or cut, the cryptocurrency industry remains well-positioned for success.