Binance has recently announced the completion of the Travala.com (AVA) token contract swap and subsequent rebranding to AVA (AVA) on the Ethereum (ERC20) network. As a result, deposits and withdrawals for the newly rebranded AVA (ERC20) tokens are now open for all users on the platform.

In an effort to accommodate users holding the old BEP2 and BEP20 AVA tokens, Binance has adopted the ticker AVAOLD for these assets. Users can deposit their old AVA tokens (AVAOLD) and swap them for the newly branded AVA (ERC20) tokens at a 1:1 ratio by utilizing the built-in convert function on the platform. However, it's crucial to note that AVAOLD tokens will no longer be supported for withdrawals