The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,563 and $25,968 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,724, down by -0.93%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OAX, MULTI, and FLM, up by 67%, 45%, and 29%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1626.82 (-0.74%)

  • BNB: $214.9 (+0.19%)

  • XRP: $0.5035 (+0.26%)

  • DOGE: $0.06395 (+1.06%)

  • ADA: $0.2563 (-0.19%)

  • SOL: $19.4 (-2.17%)

  • TRX: $0.0774 (+0.77%)

  • MATIC: $0.5577 (+2.24%)

  • DOT: $4.259 (-0.63%)

  • LTC: $62.82 (-2.03%)

