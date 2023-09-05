The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,563 and $25,968 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,724, down by -0.93%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OAX, MULTI, and FLM, up by 67%, 45%, and 29%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: