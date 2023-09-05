The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,563 and $25,968 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,724, down by -0.93%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OAX, MULTI, and FLM, up by 67%, 45%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
SYN Price Drops 25% as Unnamed Liquidity Provider Offloads Millions of Tokens
High Crypto Trading Volumes Reflect an Active Market Beneath Calm Surface, Says CoinShares Analyst
Cream Finance Exploiter Swaps 500K DAI for 306.58 ETH, Transfers to TradeOgre
Solana Outshines Other Altcoins with Record Inflows, CoinShares Reports
Crypto Casino Stake Resumes Services Hours After $41M Hack, User Funds Safe
Gamma and Gauntlet Proposal Approved; 1.835M ARB Distribution to Uniswap LPs
Market movers:
ETH: $1626.82 (-0.74%)
BNB: $214.9 (+0.19%)
XRP: $0.5035 (+0.26%)
DOGE: $0.06395 (+1.06%)
ADA: $0.2563 (-0.19%)
SOL: $19.4 (-2.17%)
TRX: $0.0774 (+0.77%)
MATIC: $0.5577 (+2.24%)
DOT: $4.259 (-0.63%)
LTC: $62.82 (-2.03%)
Top gainers on Binance:
OAX/BUSD (+67%)
MULTI/BUSD (+45%)
FLM/BUSD (+29%)