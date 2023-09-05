Binance has announced the launch of a new batch of Dual Investment products, featuring updated Target Prices and Settlement Dates. These innovative investment products allow users to take advantage of the "Sell High or Buy Low" strategy, providing additional opportunities for digital asset management.

This general announcement serves as a reminder that the availability of these new Dual Investment products may differ based on the user's region. Binance emphasizes the importance of verifying whether these products and services are accessible within each user's specific area.

