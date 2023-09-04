According to ODaily: Hong Kong's ZA Bank is actively developing its Web3 business, aiming to achieve balance of payment as soon as possible. Xian Diyun, the bank's acting chief executive, stated that 60 to 70 Web3 companies have already opened operating accounts, while another 20 to 30 are under approval. These operating accounts, which cannot handle customer assets, are designed to facilitate company operations in Hong Kong, such as paying for utilities, managing company capital, and applying for a Securities and Futures Commission license.

In addition to Web3 businesses, the bank plans to launch U.S. stock products and Hong Kong stock investment products within the year.

