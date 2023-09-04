Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino expressed his belief that cryptocurrency exchanges that have profited significantly from Bitcoin should create policies to reinvest a portion of their earnings in the digital asset. Ardoino suggests these exchanges follow Bitfinex's example, investing in the Bitcoin ecosystem, such as the Lightning Network and RGB.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Tether CTO Suggests Crypto Exchanges Reinvest Profits in Bitcoin
2023-09-04 05:30
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top