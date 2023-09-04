According to Odaily: South Korean financial authorities have updated their requirements for virtual asset operators, mandating them to report any changes in their locations or registered foreign executives. Prior to this update, reporting was only necessary when there was a change of address or a change in executives. The decision to fully inform authorities about foreign executives reflects the authorities' increased scrutiny on virtual asset operations in the country.

Industry insiders speculate that this change might be connected to Binance's recent acquisition of Gopax, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange. As the country's regulators continue to enforce tighter laws within the virtual asset space, such moves indicate their intent to closely monitor and maintain control over the rapidly evolving digital asset industry.