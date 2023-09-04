According to Cointelegraph: South Korea's government is planning a bill to track and freeze North Korean cryptocurrency and virtual assets that fund illegal weapons programs, according to anonymous government sources cited by a local media report. The bill reportedly reflects the president's belief in the need to repair the nation's cybersecurity framework. The latest version of the bill, not included in the original proposal by the National Intelligence Service, aims to "track and neutralize" crypto assets stolen by North Korea.

In addition to the bill, the administration plans to establish a national cybersecurity committee, which will be under the president's direct control. This committee will enforce measures to bolster the country's defenses against hacking attempts by foreign entities and will include the NIS director. North Korean hackers have stolen substantial amounts of digital assets through different exploits, with TRM Labs estimating that around $2 billion was lost to North Korean cyberattacks since 2018.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also tracking North Korean state-backed hackers and recently flagged six Bitcoin wallets connected to the North Korean hacking group Lazarus. These wallets held 1,580 Bitcoin, worth approximately $40 million, believed to be gained from various hacks.

