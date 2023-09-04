According to CertiK Alert: A recent transaction has revealed that 10 ETH has been deposited into TornadoCash, a privacy-focused Ethereum mixing service, from an Ethereum address (EOA 0x911). The deposited funds are believed to originate from the sale of BunnyAI, a suspected scam token. This development raises concerns about the potential laundering of ill-gotten funds through anonymity services in the blockchain space.
Scam Token BunnyAI Linked to 10 ETH Deposit into TornadoCash
2023-09-04 09:11
