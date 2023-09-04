According to CertiK Alerts: Reports have emerged that the Saber DAO Discord server may have been compromised. Users are advised not to click on any links, mint, or approve transactions in the server until further notice. The Saber team is likely to investigate the issue and provide updates as information becomes available.
2023-09-04 04:33
