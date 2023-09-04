According to Metasleuth: Online gaming platform Stake.com is believed to have been targeted by hackers, leading to the loss of approximately $15.9 million in digital assets, according to on-chain analyst ZachXBT. Users are urged to be cautious and monitor the situation as more information becomes available.

An AI-powered system has detected multiple suspicious transactions involving Stake. The address (https://etherscan.io/address/0x3130662aece32f05753d00a7b95c0444150bcd3c) received approximately $16 million in $ETH, $USDC, $USDT, and $DAI. These stablecoins have since been converted to $ETH and distributed to different externally owned accounts (EOAs). It remains unclear whether this activity is related to a private key leak. Users are advised to be cautious and stay informed on the ongoing situation.