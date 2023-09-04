According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin's role as margin collateral in crypto futures trading is expanding, leading to increased potential for market volatility. BTC-margined contracts now account for 33% of total futures open interest, a substantial increase from 20% in July. The growing interest in these contracts suggests a possible cash shortage in the market, as traders leverage against their BTC holdings to increase their exposure. Cash or stablecoin-margined contracts still constitute 65% of the total open interest.

Utilizing Bitcoin as collateral in futures trading heightens the risk of volatility-boosting liquidation cascades, as it effectively doubles the exposure to price fluctuations. This phenomenon occurs when multiple liquidations or forced closures of positions due to margin shortages happen consecutively, causing rapid price changes in the market. Traders opting for coin-margined contracts, which are quoted in USD but margined and settled in cryptocurrencies, experience a non-linear payoff, making potential losses more substantial during a market downturn.

Analysts from Blockware Intelligence warn that increased dominance of coin-margined contracts may lead to frequent liquidation cascades, which were more common before September 2021 when such contracts represented over 50% of global open interest. The continuous rise in BTC-margined contracts may signal further market volatility and risk, impacting overall market security and stability.