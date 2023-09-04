According to Odaily: The joint proposal from active liquidity management protocol Gamma and DeFi risk manager Gauntlet for the Uniswap Foundation has been approved and implemented. This "Joint Liquidity Incentive Program" intends to distribute 1,835,000 ARB incentives to Uniswap LPs and liquidity managers via Angle Protocol's Merkle platform.

Angle Protocol's Merkle is based on off-chain scripts and calculates rewards for all LPs in the relevant pool according to specific preferences. The 1,835,000 ARB will be sent to a 3/4 multisig address to distribute rewards through Angle's Merkle contract.