According to Cointelegraph: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a memorandum requesting the court to deny recent in limine requests made by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in his case, referring to them as "unworkable" and "unfounded." Written by his lawyer, Mark Cohen, the memorandum argues that most of the issues raised cannot be addressed adequately at this stage and maintains that the prosecutor's requests are "unsupported by law."

This development follows multiple filings from the DOJ, including one aiming to bar Sam Bankman-Fried's expert witnesses from testifying in court. The DOJ cited an array of deficiencies in the witnesses, prompting the motion. Prosecutors have also called his fraud allegation defense "irrelevant" and have requested additional disclosures.

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers are pushing for a temporary release and are appealing the court's decision to revoke his bail. They have argued that the conditions he faces make it difficult for him to prepare for his October trial and have characterized the revocation of bail as retaliation for exercising First Amendment rights.

