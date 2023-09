According to CertiK Alert: A fake Biti Nauts phishing site has been identified at hxxps://brtnvsorg.com. Users are advised not to interact with this site, as it connects to a wallet drainer.

The malicious site is associated with the domain dmitri-js[.]ru, which has links to multiple phishing sites, including:

- prapjorect[.]com

- phantomgalaxies[.]online

- getbitinauts[.]com

- paperclub[.]org