According to CoinShares' latest weekly report, the net outflow of digital asset investment products last week was $11.2 million, with a cumulative outflow of $342 million over the past seven weeks. The trading volume of digital asset investment products hit $2.8 billion last week, a 90% increase compared to the average volume year-to-date.

Bitcoin investment products recorded $3.8 million in inflows, while Polygon and Ethereum investment products experienced outflows of $8.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively.