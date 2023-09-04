According to Dune data, the total transaction volume of Blend, the NFT lending protocol by Blur, has exceeded $2 billion, reaching $2,016,986,212. This figure is double the transaction volume at the end of June, which stood at $1,005,809,756. Blend has facilitated more than 182,000 loan transactions so far, with 5,182 independent borrowers and 2,919 independent loan users. Currently, there are 3,064 active NFT loan transactions and a total volume of active loans equal to 7,575 ETH.