According to MistTrack monitoring, Bit Browser hackers have transferred around 87% of the stolen funds to the eXch platform. Odaily reports that at around 9:00 on September 4, the hackers moved funds from multiple addresses to addresses starting with 0x950a. Subsequently, 71.21 ETH was transferred from the 0x950a address to the 0xd488 address, and then to eXch. To date, 307.48 ETH (approximately $502,403) has been transferred to the eXch platform, representing a significant portion of the funds stolen from Bit Browser.