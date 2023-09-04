Binance has announced that it will support the network upgrades and hard forks for Shentu (CTK) and Conflux Network (CFX). The Shentu (CTK) network upgrade and hard fork are set to occur at Shentu block height 14,875,800, or approximately at 2023-09-06 13:30 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of CTK will be suspended approximately from 2023-09-06 12:30 (UTC).

The Conflux Network (CFX) network upgrade and hard fork will take place at Conflux epoch 79,050,000, with deposits and withdrawals of CFX being suspended approximately from 2023-09-07 16:00 (UTC).

