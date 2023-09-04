The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,800 and $26,135 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,966, up by 0.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GTC, BLZ, and PYR, up by 36%, 23%, and 21%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: