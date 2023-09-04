The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,800 and $26,135 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,966, up by 0.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GTC, BLZ, and PYR, up by 36%, 23%, and 21%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1639.03 (+0.30%)

  • BNB: $214.5 (+0.09%)

  • XRP: $0.5022 (-0.10%)

  • ADA: $0.2568 (+0.71%)

  • DOGE: $0.06328 (-0.27%)

  • SOL: $19.83 (+1.80%)

  • TRX: $0.07681 (-0.16%)

  • DOT: $4.286 (+0.12%)

  • MATIC: $0.5455 (+0.63%)

  • LTC: $64.12 (-0.48%)

Top gainers on Binance: