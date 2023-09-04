Binance has announced the launch of a brand new BNBchain All Star Plan, offering users a convenient way to set up Auto-Invest plans and dollar-cost average into the All Star Plan via the Binance app and web. This innovative approach aims to simplify the investment process for users, making it easier to manage their portfolio in the ever-growing BNBchain ecosystem.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Launches BNBchain All Star Plan for Easy Dollar-Cost Averaging
2023-09-04 08:16
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top