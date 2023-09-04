Binance has announced the successful integration of Maverick Protocol (MAV) on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20). Deposits and withdrawals for Maverick Protocol (MAV) are now available on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20). Users can find their assigned Maverick Protocol (MAV) deposit address on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) within the Deposit Crypto page, and the Maverick Protocol (MAV) smart contract address on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) can be found as well.

