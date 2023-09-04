Binance has announced the successful integration of Maverick Protocol (MAV) on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20). Deposits and withdrawals for Maverick Protocol (MAV) are now available on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20). Users can find their assigned Maverick Protocol (MAV) deposit address on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) within the Deposit Crypto page, and the Maverick Protocol (MAV) smart contract address on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) can be found as well.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Integrates Maverick Protocol (MAV) on BNB Smart Chain, Opens Deposits and Withdrawals
2023-09-04 04:15
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Binance has announced the successful integration of Maverick Protocol (MAV) on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20). Deposits and withdrawals for Maverick Protocol (MAV) are now available on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20). Users can find their assigned Maverick Protocol (MAV) deposit address on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) within the Deposit Crypto page, and the Maverick Protocol (MAV) smart contract address on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) can be found as well.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top